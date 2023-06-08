Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 152,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 91,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Portofino Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.18.

About Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

