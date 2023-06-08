Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 103,372 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,372 shares during the quarter. Quanterix comprises approximately 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Quanterix worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Quanterix by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 87,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,341. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $860.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Quanterix Profile



Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

