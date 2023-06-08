Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the quarter. Bel Fuse makes up approximately 1.6% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 3.90% of Bel Fuse worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 73,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,246. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

