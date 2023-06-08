Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in QuinStreet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in QuinStreet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
QNST traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 107,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,710. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.18.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QNST. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
