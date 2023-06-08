Portolan Capital Management LLC Increases Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for about 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 183.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BlueLinx by 248.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.31. 13,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $848.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.62.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

