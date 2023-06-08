Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $5.60 Million in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 156,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Griffon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFF. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. Stephens dropped their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Stock Up 0.4 %

GFF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,831. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is -8.79%.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.