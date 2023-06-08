Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 265,697 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 265,697 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Navigator worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Navigator by 11.0% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Navigator by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. 80,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.62. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Profile

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.