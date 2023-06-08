Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 12,945 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.68. 350,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,307. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
