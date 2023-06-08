Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 32,799 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 353.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 778,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490,754 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSB Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 271,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,566. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $780.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.21. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $18.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

