Portolan Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,608 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 3.44% of Richardson Electronics worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 164,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $263.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

