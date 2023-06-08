POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

PKX stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in POSCO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 105.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

