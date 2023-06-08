POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
POSCO Stock Performance
PKX stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
