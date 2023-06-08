Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 15,067 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,824,000 after acquiring an additional 71,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $732,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.60. 325,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,002. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.