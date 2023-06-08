Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 8,818 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.35. The company had a trading volume of 57,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,583. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

