Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,524,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,979,000 after purchasing an additional 109,905 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,454,000 after purchasing an additional 265,547 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 481,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,817. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

