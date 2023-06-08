Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 18,022 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

