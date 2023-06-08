Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.74. 31,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,036. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

