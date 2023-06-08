Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $1.89 Million in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,564. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

