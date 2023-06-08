Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,725,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,803,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

