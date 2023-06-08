Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New $863,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware Price Performance

VMW traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $132.97. 179,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $138.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.