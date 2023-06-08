Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,051. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.28. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

