Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $368.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.61 and its 200 day moving average is $363.76. The company has a market cap of $349.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

