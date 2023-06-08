Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.