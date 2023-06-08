Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,861 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

