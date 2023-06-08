Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.11

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.11 and last traded at C$19.55, with a volume of 21143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.27.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$422.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

