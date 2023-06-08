ProFrac (ACDC) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ProFrac to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 28.08% -0.10% 2.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 4.93 ProFrac Competitors $1.23 billion $2.12 million -165.24

Analyst Ratings

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProFrac and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 272 1397 2171 177 2.56

ProFrac currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.94%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 58.11%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProFrac beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

