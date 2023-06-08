ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Raised by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 697,282 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

