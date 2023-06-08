Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Up 2.9%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Prosper Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

