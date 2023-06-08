Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,797 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.25% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

