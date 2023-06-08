Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 1,146 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 1.32% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.7 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $122.80.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.