Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 2,130 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.58% of Barnes Group worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,632,000 after buying an additional 289,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,371,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Trading Up 2.3 %

B stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

