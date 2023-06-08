Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 6,205 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

