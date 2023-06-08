Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.98 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

