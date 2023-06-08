Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.