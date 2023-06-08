Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

AMSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

