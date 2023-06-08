Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

