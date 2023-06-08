Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.39% of Freshpet worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 2,086.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Freshpet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

