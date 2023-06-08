Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 860 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.15% of Allegion worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $113.08 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.