Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 106 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $422.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.52. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

