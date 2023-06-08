Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Dorothy Upperman Sells 4,074 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $183.37. The stock had a trading volume of 507,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.49. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $184.73.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

