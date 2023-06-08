Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $181.94

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.94 and last traded at $181.87, with a volume of 390969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.49.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

