Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $9,394,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 58,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,439,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $411.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,928,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,696,361 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

