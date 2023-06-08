Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

