Rally Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $43.23 million and $873,033.96 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,987,973,483 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is a decentralized network powered by its ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, and is designed for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It offers creators tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands and provide community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators and are the first in a line of customizable blockchain tools on the Rally Network. Anyone with an online community can launch their own coin on the Rally Network without the complexity of coding on the Ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform governed by the community, giving creators and their communities unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

