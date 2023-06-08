Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 0.5%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 4,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,934,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,369 shares during the quarter. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 69.03% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF worth $67,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.