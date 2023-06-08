Raymond James Boosts Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $20.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Profound Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.78. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 378.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

