Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.03. 1,279,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

