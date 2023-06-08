Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading 3.7% Higher

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.65. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

