Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Down 5.2%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 33,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 80,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Reliance Global Group in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

About Reliance Global Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

