Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Down 5.2%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 33,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 80,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Reliance Global Group in a report on Friday, March 31st.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.
Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.
