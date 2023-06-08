Rench Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.6% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,412. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

