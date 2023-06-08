Rench Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 3.4% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,510. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

